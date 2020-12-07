Naples presepe makers hope for Maradona-fuelled recovery

NAPLES, DEC 7 - Naples' famed presepe makers are hoping for a recovery fuelled by Diego Armando Maradona to recoup a year's losses to COVID in November alone. A statuette of the soccer genius who led Napoli to two scudetti is the star attraction in the nativity scenes that have just reopened on Via San Gregorio Armeno, with angel's wings after his recent death at 60. "It's a sad situation, not to say tragic", said local artisans' association chief Gabriele Casillo, adding that he hoped the intervention of "St Diego" could fuel a pre-Christmas burst of sales to make up for the recent closure. Hugo Maradona, brother of the late 'Pibe de Oro' who led Napoli and Naples to soccer and social redemption, said "every day the Neapolitans' love for my brother shows itself more and more". Maradona, who has lived in Naples for several years since his brother's glory days in the late 80s, said "I'm here to boost the craftsmen who are going through a hard time". The presepe makers, who were granted UNESCO heritage status three years ago, "are the symbol of many struggling categories and we urge Neapolitans to return to San Gregorio Armeno in safety and security," said the city council. (ANSA).