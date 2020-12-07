Felice Maniero gets 4 yrs for mistreating partner on appeal

La Scala virtual opening night will be remembered -Domingo
BRESCIA
07 Dicembre 2020
BRESCIA, DEC 7 - Former Brenta crime boss Felice Maniero got four years in jail on appeal Monday for mistreating his partner. Maniero, 65, led a mafia-style gang that ran rackets in the Brenta area of Veneto in the 70s and 80s. He was jailed in 1995 for bank robbery, murder, assault, assault of an officer, and grand theft auto. During his time in jail he turned State's evidence against other gangsters. Maniero was released in 2010 but rearrested on charges of mistreating his partner in Brescia in October 2019. He was once one of Italy's most feared crime bosses, outside the five traditional southern mafias of 'Ndrangheta, Cosa Nostra, Camorra, Stidda and Sacra Corona Unita. (ANSA).
