8 arrested in graft probe inc Lunigiana mayor

FLORENCE, DEC 7 - Italian police on Monday arrested eight people in a probe into corruption on the Tuscan coastal area of Lunigiana near Massa including a local mayor. The mayor of Villafranca in Lunigiana, Filippo Bellesi, was placed under house arrest. Corruption and influence peddling are among the charges posited in the probe. Those arrested are accused over hirings for cooperatives managing children's homes, police said. Council officials and home managers are among those arrested. (ANSA).