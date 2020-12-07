Sala to stand again as Milan mayor

MILAN, DEC 7 - Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said Monday he would stand again for the office of first citizen in the Lombard capital. Sala, who is supported by the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said he would seek a second five-year term in next year's elections. Sala was elected in June 2016. "At the end of long reflection I have decided to run again for Milan mayor," the 62-year-old manager and CEO of the 2015 Universal Exposition said. "On more than one occasion I have stressed that I wanted to be totally sure I had the necessary physical and mental energies to commit to another five-year term. "Now I feel I can do so, indeed I feel that I want to". (ANSA).