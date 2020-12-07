Green moves to top 196 bn recovery plan - draft

ROME, DEC 7 - The green revolution and the ecological transition will top the list of the government's 196 billion euro COVID recovery plan, according to a draft seen by ANSA Monday. These green measures will get some 74.3 billion euros, the draft says. Next will come digitalisation and innovation, with 48.7 billion, the draft plan says. Sustaniable mobility will receive 27.7 billion; education and research 19.2 billion; and gender parity 17.2 billion. The health sector will get nine billion, according to the draft plan. Italy has been allotted the biggest single chunk, 209 billion euros, of the 750 billion EU Recovery Fund, pending approval of its projects. There is disagreement within government about the new technical structure to be set up to steer the plan. The Recovery Fund is currently being held up by a veto from Hungary and Poland who are irked by its conditionality on rule of law issues where they allegedly fall short of EU standards. (ANSA).