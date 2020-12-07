2 femicides near Grosseto, Salerno

Green moves to top 196 bn recovery plan - draft
ROME
07 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 7 - Italy on Monday saw two more femicides in a recent wave of murderous violence against women. They took place near Grosseto in southern Tuscany and near Salerno in southern Campania. Near Grosseto, a 32-year-old Romanian woman was murdered in her home at Pescia Fiorentina near Capalbio, a summer beach spot for the liberal left. Her 39-year-old Romanian husband was arrested on suspicion of allegedly stabbing the woman to death at around six o'clock Monday morning. Near Salerno, a breakthrough came in the March 5 murder of a 43-year-old Moldovan carer, Snejana Bunaclea, as her elderly client's son was arrested. The death was initially ruled a heart attack. But police now say the son murdered the carer, who had moved into the home at Altavilla Silentina a few months previously. Italy's femicide rate has risen during the COVID pandemic. (ANSA).
