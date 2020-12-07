Turinese events organiser commits suicide in Tiber

ROME, DEC 7 - A noted Turinese events organiser and PR company owner committed suicide Sunday by throwing himself into Rome's River Tiber and drowning amid a spate of economic difficulties. Paolo Piccardo, 53, was with a friend who jumped in too and tried to save his life but failed. The manager had been suffering from depression, sources close to him said. Piccardo, promoter of a string of high-profile Turin night-life events in the 1980s and 1990s, in 1980 founded Wide Communication, a company that promoted his events via thousands of news kiosks across Italy. He reportedly threw himself off Ponte Garibaldi bridge after a lunch with friends and their respective partners. The friend who tried to save Piccardo was taken to hospital with mild hypothermia. He has already been discharged. One message on social media said "(Piccardo) was for me the epitome of Turin nights in the 90s, he was fun and discos, he was nights that ended at dawn, he was excess.You don't meet many characters like that in your life. I remember him with affection. And I hope he found peace". (ANSA).