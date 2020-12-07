Pope thanks health workers for 'tenderness'

VATICAN CITY, DEC 7 - Pope Francis on Monday thanked doctors and nurses for the tenderness and professionalism they had shown in the COVID pandemic. Francis tweeted: "I want to be close to all the doctors and nurses in this moment in which the pandemic calls us to be close to the men and women who are suffering. "Thank you for the closeness, thanks for the tenderness, thanks for the professionalism with which you care for the infirm". (ANSA).