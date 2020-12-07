Civil service unions confirm strike Dec 9

ROME, DEC 7 - Italy's civil service unions on Monday confirmed a strike for Wednesday December 9. They said that Civil Service Minister Fabiana Dadone's call to talks had come too late. The FP-CGIL union said that "if Minister Dadone wanted to avert the strike she should have called us before, and not to talk only about the (national pay and conditions) contract but also about hirings and security and safety". They accused Dadone of "not having any idea of the overall investments in public works and responses to emergencies". Italy's public-administration workers have been awaiting a contract renewal for some time. (ANSA).