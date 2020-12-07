COVID: 4 of 10 deaths in Lombardy - ISS

ROME, DEC 7 - Four out of 10 of Italy's 60,000 COVID deaths have taken place in the worst hit region, Lombardy, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Monday. The ISS said some 22,252 of Italy's toll of 60,078 had been in the northern region, amounting to 39.9% of the total death tally since the start of the pandemic. The average age of death at a national level is 80, the ISS said. Only 1.2%, or 657 deaths, were under 50, and some 97% had pre-existing conditions. The second worst hit region by deaths is Emilia Romagna with 5,805 (10.4% of total deaths), followed by Piedmont with 5,556 (10%), Veneto with 3,899 (7%), Lazio with 2,525 (4.5%) and Liguria with 2,419 (4.3%). Worldwide, meanwhile, infections have passed the 67 million mark, the Johns Hopkins University said Monday. (ANSA).