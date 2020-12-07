Soccer: Milan stay 5 clear with Samp win

COVID: 4 of 10 deaths in Lombardy - ISS
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, picco di contagi nel giorno della zona gialla: altri 1789 casi (24,5%). In aumento i ricoveri, 24 morti. «Tutti a spasso»
Covid 19, Emiliano: «Puglia in zona gialla, ma Foggia, BAT e Murgia potrebbero tornare arancioni».
Calano i ricoveri in ospedale
ROME
07 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 7 - AC Milan stayed five points clear at the top of Serie A by beating Sampdoria 2-1 in Genoa on Sunday. After 10 games the Rossoneri have 26 points to Inter Milan's 21. Napoli and Juve are a point further back. Milan coach Stefano Pioli said Juve were still favourites to lift a record-extending 10th straight scudetto. "They have the players," he said. But he added: "We want to win all our games". All the chasing pack also won at the weekend. Inter beat Bologna 2-1, Juventus won the Turin derby against Torino 2.-1, and Napoli thrashed Crotone 4-0 in Calabria. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su