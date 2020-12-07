Lunedì 07 Dicembre 2020 | 14:03

ROME
COVID: 4 of 10 deaths in Lombardy - ISS

ROME
Civil service unions confirm strike Dec 9

ROME
Cashback scheme starts with 'Io' app

ROME
COVID: Abruzzo opts to go orange

ROME

ROME
Motor racing: Schumi Jr wins F2 title

VATICAN CITY
Pope to visit Iraq March 5-8 2021

ROME
1 dead as bad weather sweeps Italy

ROME
Campania,V.Aosta,Tuscany, Bolzano go orange

ROME
Covid: 24,099 new cases, 814 victims

NAPLES
Naples renames stadium after Maradona

Serie c
Calcio, nuova vittoria per i galletti: Paganese-Bari 0-1

GdM.TVIL caso siderurgico
Ilva, la settimana dello Stato nella proprietà. Chiusura area a caldo, scontro tra enti locali e sindacati. Il punto

LecceNel basso Salento
Matino, tromba d'aria devasta il cimitero: danni alla pavimentazione

Barinel Barese
Da Noci a Putignano per trasportare l'eroina: arrestato 28enne

BatNordbarese
Trinitapoli, sorpresi dai carabinieri a rubare 15 quintali di olive: arrestati in tre

MateraNel Materano
Truffa sui fondi Ue: denunciato titolare ditta a Policoro

FoggiaFormazione
Università Foggia: via a ciclo di seminari su comunicazione via web, debutta Massimo Bray

PotenzaIl presidente
Potenza, Caiata sbatte la porta e denuncia: Io aggredito davanti allo stadio

Brindisinel Brindisino
Fasano, arriva il «tampone sospeso» per chi non può permetterselo

Covid Puglia, picco di contagi nel giorno della zona gialla: altri 1789 casi (24,5%). In aumento i ricoveri, 24 morti

Maltempo a Potenza, 51enne muore risucchiato in una tubazione: lavorava col reddito di cittadinanza

Covid 19, Emiliano annuncia: «Parte della Puglia sarà in zona arancione»

Così sarà il Natale a casa Carrisi

Coronavirus, sindaci della Murgia: «Troppi contagi, no a zona gialla»

ROME

Soccer: Milan stay 5 clear with Samp win

But Juve still favourites says Pioli

ROME, DEC 7 - AC Milan stayed five points clear at the top of Serie A by beating Sampdoria 2-1 in Genoa on Sunday. After 10 games the Rossoneri have 26 points to Inter Milan's 21. Napoli and Juve are a point further back. Milan coach Stefano Pioli said Juve were still favourites to lift a record-extending 10th straight scudetto. "They have the players," he said. But he added: "We want to win all our games". All the chasing pack also won at the weekend. Inter beat Bologna 2-1, Juventus won the Turin derby against Torino 2.-1, and Napoli thrashed Crotone 4-0 in Calabria. (ANSA).

