Soccer: Milan stay 5 clear with Samp win

ROME, DEC 7 - AC Milan stayed five points clear at the top of Serie A by beating Sampdoria 2-1 in Genoa on Sunday. After 10 games the Rossoneri have 26 points to Inter Milan's 21. Napoli and Juve are a point further back. Milan coach Stefano Pioli said Juve were still favourites to lift a record-extending 10th straight scudetto. "They have the players," he said. But he added: "We want to win all our games". All the chasing pack also won at the weekend. Inter beat Bologna 2-1, Juventus won the Turin derby against Torino 2.-1, and Napoli thrashed Crotone 4-0 in Calabria. (ANSA).