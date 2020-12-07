Cashback scheme starts with 'Io' app

COVID: 4 of 10 deaths in Lombardy - ISS
ROME
07 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 7 - The government's 'Cashback' scheme rewarding and incentivising electronic payments for goods started on Monday. The demand to download the 'Io' app was so big the system crashed. Premier Giuseppe Conte's office said glitches would be ironed out so that the system can cope with the huge demand. Reimbursements for credit card payments will start on Tuesday. "We are seeing record numbers, but the problems will be sorted shortly," said the premier's office. The main difficulty appeared to be registering credit cards on the app. The scheme is aimed at fighting tax evasion, among other things. (ANSA).
