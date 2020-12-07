COVID: Abruzzo opts to go orange

ROME, DEC 7 - Abruzzo has opted to go from a high-risk red COVID zone to a moderate risk orange zone of its own accord, without waiting for a government OK. Governor Marco Marsilio signed the ordinance Sunday, which comes into effect after it is published Monday. The government said Abruzzo, like all the other regions set to turn orange, would have to wait until Wednesday. Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said Abruzzo would be cited if ti went ahead with the ordinance. As a result of the ordinance, shops in the mid-Adriatic region can reopen. Marsilio said Monday he was "not seeking an institutional clash". Owners of clothing, footwear and jewelry shops in Abruzzo said Monday "it is chaotic, but it is good". They said Christmas shopping was beginning to take off "in muted fashion". (ANSA).