Pope to visit Iraq March 5-8 2021

VATICAN CITY, DEC 7 - Pope Francis will visit Iraq on March 5-8 next year, the Vatican said Monday. The visit is at the request of the Iraqi authorities and the local Catholic Church, Vatican press office chief Matteo Bruni said. The pope "will visit Baghdad, the Plain of Ur, linked to Abraham, the city of Erbiil, as well as Mosul and Qaraqosh in the Plain of Nineveh," Bruni said. The schedule for the visit will be released in due course, he said. It will "take into account the evolution of the global health emergency," Bruni said. (ANSA).