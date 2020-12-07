Motor racing: Schumi Jr wins F2 title

ROME, DEC 7 - Mick Schumacher, the 21-year-old son of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, on Sunday won the Formula Two championship. The son of the ailing seven-time F1 Ferrari champ won the title despite only finishing 18th in the last race f the season, in Bahrein. Schumacher, a product of the Ferrari academy, will race in F1 next season with US outfit Haas. "I am speechless, I can only says thank you," the younger Schumacher told his Prema team. His father, 51, suffered a severe brain injury in a skiing accident in December 2013. Widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers of all time, he won two F1 titles with Benetton and five with Ferrari. His record of seven has just been equalled by Lewis Hamilton, who has overtaken his race win tally. (ANSA).