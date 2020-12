Campania,V.Aosta,Tuscany, Bolzano go orange

ROME, DEC 4 - Campania, Tuscany, Valle D'Aosta and the Autonomous Province of Bolzano on Friday turned from high COVID risk red zones to moderate risk orange zones in an ordinance signed by Health Minister Roberto Speranza. Emilia Romagna, Friuli, Marche, Puglia and Umbria went from orange to low risk yellow. Restrictive measures were renewed for Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Lombardy and Piedmont. (ANSA).