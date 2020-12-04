Venerdì 04 Dicembre 2020 | 19:59

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Campania,V.Aosta,Tuscany, Bolzano go orange

Campania,V.Aosta,Tuscany, Bolzano go orange

 
ROME
Covid: 24,099 new cases, 814 victims

Covid: 24,099 new cases, 814 victims

 
NAPLES
Naples renames stadium after Maradona

Naples renames stadium after Maradona

 
NAPLES
Naples renames stadium after Maradona

Naples renames stadium after Maradona

 
ROME
COVID data encouraging but 'pressure on hospitals high' (5)

COVID data encouraging but 'pressure on hospitals high' (5)

 
ROME
Kercher murderer Guede entrusted to social services

Kercher murderer Guede entrusted to social services

 
ROME
4 probed inc Chaouqui in facemask case

4 probed inc Chaouqui in facemask case

 
VENICE
Venice's MOSE to be raised for 1st time at night

Venice's MOSE to be raised for 1st time at night

 
NAPLES
3 cops in Croatia heist released

3 cops in Croatia heist released

 
ROME
Bergamo COVID probe looking at Atalanta-Valencia

Bergamo COVID probe looking at Atalanta-Valencia

 
TURIN
4 cops suspended for abuse in drugs probe

4 cops suspended for abuse in drugs probe

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Domani Paganese-Bari, mister Auteri: «Avversario rognoso»

Domani Paganese-Bari, mister Auteri: «Avversario rognoso»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Foggiaindagini della Polizia
Livornese ricercato per maltrattamenti si nasconde nel Foggiano

Livornese ricercato per maltrattamenti si nasconde nel Foggiano

 
Tarantola decisione
Mittal Taranto, copertura parchi minerali: recesso contratto Cimolai

Mittal Taranto, copertura parchi minerali: recesso contratto Cimolai

 
Leccel'emergenza
Provincia Lecce, controlli anti Covid: dipendenti e consiglieri tutti negativi

Provincia Lecce, controlli anti Covid: dipendenti e consiglieri tutti negativi

 
Baribeni storici
Ruvo di Puglia, museo Jatta chiuso in attesa di restauro: Sisto e D'Attis (Fi) interrogano Franceschini

Ruvo di Puglia, museo Jatta chiuso in attesa di restauro: Sisto e D'Attis (Fi) interrogano Franceschini

 
Materasanità
Matera, l'ospedale non si tocca: «Scongiurata chiusura reparti»

Matera, l'ospedale non si tocca: «Scongiurata chiusura reparti»

 
Batla decisione
Barletta, il sindaco riapre cimitero chiuso per le troppe salme in attesa

Barletta, il sindaco riapre cimitero chiuso per le troppe salme in attesa

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Non solo Covid: da Senise storia di Nicola, colpito da un virus che ha 3 casi al mondo

Non solo Covid: da Senise storia di Nicola, colpito da un virus che ha 3 casi al mondo

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Oria, nasce il «teatro da asporto»: gli spettacoli arrivano sotto casa

Oria, nasce il «teatro da asporto»: gli spettacoli arrivano sotto casa

 

i più letti

Brividi per il leccese Canoletta campione record dell'Eredità: sfuma la finale

Brividi per il leccese Canoletta campione record dell'Eredità: sfuma la finale

Covid Puglia, altri 1.602 casi e 42 morti. Rapporto contagi/tamponi al 18% (sopra media nazionale). In calo i ricoveri

Covid Puglia, altri 1.602 casi e 42 morti. Rapporto contagi/tamponi al 18%. Giù i ricoveri, in aumento le intensive (+22)

Coronavirus, Lopalco: «I letti si svuotano. Puglia sarà zona gialla, ma preferirei di no»

Coronavirus, Lopalco: «I letti si svuotano. Puglia sarà zona gialla, ma preferirei di no»

Ambulanza si schianta contro tir nel Potentino: 4 feriti, infermiera in Rianimazione

Ambulanza si schianta contro tir nel Potentino: 4 feriti, infermiera in Rianimazione VIDEO

Aeronautica e Marina militare: stallo pericoloso

Aeronautica e Marina militare: stallo pericoloso

ROME

Covid: 24,099 new cases, 814 victims

Compares to record 993 deaths and 23,225 new cases Thursday

Covid: 24,099 new cases, 814 victims

ROME, DEC 4 - There have been 24,009 new COVID cases in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 814 new victims, the health ministry said Friday. This compared to a record 993 deaths, and 23,225 new cases, registered on Thursday. The recovered and discharged rose Friday to 25,576. The number of intensive care cases fell by 30, and hospital admissions by 572. There were 212,741 swabs and the ratio of positives to swabs rose to 11.33%. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati