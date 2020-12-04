Covid: 24,099 new cases, 814 victims

ROME, DEC 4 - There have been 24,009 new COVID cases in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 814 new victims, the health ministry said Friday. This compared to a record 993 deaths, and 23,225 new cases, registered on Thursday. The recovered and discharged rose Friday to 25,576. The number of intensive care cases fell by 30, and hospital admissions by 572. There were 212,741 swabs and the ratio of positives to swabs rose to 11.33%. (ANSA).