Kercher murderer Guede entrusted to social services

ROME, DEC 4 - Ivorian Rudy Guede, serving the last few of a 16 year sentence for murdering British student Meredith Kercher in Perugia in 2007, has now been entrusted to the social services to do community service instead of jail time for the rest of his sentence, ANSA learned Friday. Guede, who turns 34 on December 26, was 20 years old at the time of the murder. He is the only person definitively convicted of killing the British exchange student after the Italian supreme court acquitted two other former suspects, American Amanda Knox and her Italian ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, overturning an earlier conviction. The Ivorian, who has maintained his innocence, made an unsuccessful bid for his case to be reviewed after Knox and Sollecito were cleared. The explanation of the supreme court's conviction of Guede said he was not the only person involved. Guede's DNA was found inside Kercher and all over the murder scene. Knox and Sollecito's initial conviction was based on DNA evidence that was later ruled unsafe, leading to their final acquittal. Guede said he went into a "state of shock" after finding Kercher dead following a visit to the bathroom after meeting her on the night she was killed. He fled the country and was arrested in Germany a few days after the murder. In September last year Guede was granted daytime release from jail. (ANSA).