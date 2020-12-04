COVID data encouraging but 'pressure on hospitals high' (5)

ROME, DEC 4 - The recent figures on COVID-19 contagion in Italy are "encouraging" but the nation's hospitals are still under "very high" pressure, according to a draft of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute's (ISS) weekly monitoring report on the coronavirus. It said the nationwide Rt reproduction number was 0.91 in the November 11-24 period, adding that it was below the crucial threshold of 1 in 16 regions/autonomous provinces. It said the positive trend showed the the restrictions imposed by the government were having an impact. It said the risk of COVID-19 contagion was down to moderate in most regions for the first time in two weeks and low in two regions. It said Calabria, Puglia and Sardinia were high risk. (ANSA).