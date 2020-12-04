Venerdì 04 Dicembre 2020 | 16:33

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

VENICE
Venice's MOSE to be raised for 1st time at night

Venice's MOSE to be raised for 1st time at night

 
NAPLES
3 cops in Croatia heist released

3 cops in Croatia heist released

 
ROME
Bergamo COVID probe looking at Atalanta-Valencia

Bergamo COVID probe looking at Atalanta-Valencia

 
TURIN
4 cops suspended for abuse in drugs probe

4 cops suspended for abuse in drugs probe

 
ROME
R rate finally under 1 but danger not over - Speranza

R rate finally under 1 but danger not over - Speranza

 
ROME
Falcone name doesn't merit protection - Germany court

Falcone name doesn't merit protection - Germany court

 
ROME
University officials suspended over Suarez exam case

University officials suspended over Suarez exam case

 
ROME
Retail sales up 0.6% in October

Retail sales up 0.6% in October

 
ROME
Most Italians back Xmas restrictions - report

Most Italians back Xmas restrictions - report

 
IVREA
COVID: Probe into 17 deaths at Ivrea care home

COVID: Probe into 17 deaths at Ivrea care home

 
ROME
Virus has widened gaps between rich and poor - CENSIS

Virus has widened gaps between rich and poor - CENSIS

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Domani Paganese-Bari, mister Auteri: «Avversario rognoso»

Domani Paganese-Bari, mister Auteri: «Avversario rognoso»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Materasanità
Matera, l'ospedale non si tocca: «Scongiurata chiusura reparti»

Matera, l'ospedale non si tocca: «Scongiurata chiusura reparti»

 
Batla decisione
Barletta, il sindaco riapre cimitero chiuso per le troppe salme in attesa

Barletta, il sindaco riapre cimitero chiuso per le troppe salme in attesa

 
Barila tradizione
Bari Vecchia, presepi solo per pochi intimi. Gli organizzatori: «Li allestiremo»

Bari Vecchia, presepi solo per pochi intimi. Gli organizzatori: «Li allestiremo»

 
TarantoLa decisione
Taranto, furti in ospedale a pazienti Covid, sindaco convoca dg Asl

Taranto, furti in ospedale a pazienti Covid, sindaco convoca dg Asl

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Non solo Covid: da Senise storia di Nicola, colpito da un virus che ha 3 casi al mondo

Non solo Covid: da Senise storia di Nicola, colpito da un virus che ha 3 casi al mondo

 
LecceNel Salento
Maltempo, tromba d'aria in zona industriale Soleto-Galatina: danni ad aziende

Maltempo, tromba d'aria in zona industriale Soleto-Galatina: danni ad aziende. A Noci mucche uccise da fulmine

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Oria, nasce il «teatro da asporto»: gli spettacoli arrivano sotto casa

Oria, nasce il «teatro da asporto»: gli spettacoli arrivano sotto casa

 
FoggiaGuardia di Finanza
Vendevano gasolio illegalmente: scoperti 2 depositi nel Foggiano, 7mila litri sequestrati

Vendevano gasolio illegalmente: scoperti 2 depositi nel Foggiano, 7mila litri sequestrati

 

i più letti

Brividi per il leccese Canoletta campione record dell'Eredità: sfuma la finale

Brividi per il leccese Canoletta campione record dell'Eredità: sfuma la finale

Covid Puglia, altri 1.602 casi e 42 morti. Rapporto contagi/tamponi al 18% (sopra media nazionale). In calo i ricoveri

Covid Puglia, altri 1.602 casi e 42 morti. Rapporto contagi/tamponi al 18%. Giù i ricoveri, in aumento le intensive (+22)

Ambulanza si schianta contro tir nel Potentino: 4 feriti, infermiera in Rianimazione

Ambulanza si schianta contro tir nel Potentino: 4 feriti, infermiera in Rianimazione VIDEO

Aeronautica e Marina militare: stallo pericoloso

Aeronautica e Marina militare: stallo pericoloso

Coronavirus, Lopalco: «I letti si svuotano. Puglia sarà zona gialla, ma preferirei di no»

Coronavirus, Lopalco: «I letti si svuotano. Puglia sarà zona gialla, ma preferirei di no»

VENICE

Venice's MOSE to be raised for 1st time at night

For 135 cm 'acqua alta' to hit lagoon city at 02:40

Venice's MOSE to be raised for 1st time at night

VENICE, DEC 4 - Venice's MOSE flood barriers will be raised for the first time at night for an 'acqua alta' of 135 cm expected to hit the lagoon city at 02:40 Saturday, the municipal flood office said Friday. MOSE has been shown to be effective in preventing the flooding that 'acqua alta' high tides cause. It saved Venice from a 120 cm flood earlier this week. St Mark's Basilica and surrounding buildings were damaged in one of the last big pre-MOSE floods, a year ago. St Mark's Square was first saved by MOSE on October 3. MOSE, which is the Italian for 'Moses' who split the Red Sea for the fleeing Israelites in the Bible, stands for 'MOdulo Sperimentale Elettromeccanico, (Experimental Electromechanical Module) . The project is an integrated system consisting of rows of mobile gates installed at the Lido, Malamocco, and Chioggia inlets that are able to isolate the Venetian Lagoon temporarily from the Adriatic Sea during acqua alta high tides. Together with other measures, such as coastal reinforcement, the raising of quaysides, and the paving and improvement of the lagoon, MOSE is designed to protect Venice and the lagoon from tides of up to 3 metres (9.8 ft). The Consorzio Venezia Nuova is responsible for the work on behalf of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport - Venice Water Authority. Construction began simultaneously in 2003. On 10 July 2020, the first full test was successfully completed, and after multiple delays, cost overruns, and scandals resulted in the project missing its 2018 completion deadline (originally a 2011 deadline) it is now expected to be fully completed by the end of 2021. On 3 October 2020, the MOSE was activated for the first time in the occurrence of a high tide event, preventing some of the low-lying parts of the city (in particular piazza San Marco) from being flooded. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati