3 cops in Croatia heist released

NAPLES, DEC 4 - Three Italian police officers arrested Wednesday night in connection with a security van robbery in Croatia have been released, their lawyer said Friday. The two members of the Italian police and the Carabiniere had been detained on charges of robbery along with three other Italians. The six were arrested on the Croatia-Slovenia border, on their way back to Italy, Wednesday night by Croatian police probing a robbery involving around 150,000 euros. (ANSA).