Bergamo COVID probe looking at Atalanta-Valencia

ROME, DEC 4 - Bergamo investigators looking into any potential criminal responsibility in the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic are examining the February 19 Champions League match between Atalanta and Valencia, prosecutor Antonio Chiappani told RAI television on Friday. It is suspected that the match, which the Bergamo-based side hosted at Milan's San Siro stadium, may have fuelled contagion. The province of Bergamo was the hardest hit by the first wave of the coronavirus. Chiappani said his team has obtained a list of fans who were at the match and details of how they travelled to the stadium. . (ANSA).