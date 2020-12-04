R rate finally under 1 but danger not over - Speranza

ROME, DEC 4 - Italian COVID restrictions have helped get the key RR rate of transmission under the important threshold of 1 but the danger from the virus is not over, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Friday. Ra has gradually fallen from 1.7 to 0.91 over a matter of weeks, Speranza said. "In five weeks we have gone from a very concerning number to 0.91", he said. "That doesn't mean the danger is over, but it means that the measures have produced effects". Speranza was speaking at the Health Care Summit of Italian business daily Il Sole 24 Ore. Italy has imposed a three-tier COVID risk system and a nighttime curfew, among many measures to contain the virus. The government has announced a further clampdown over Christmas to avert a third wave, including a regional travel ban. (ANSA).