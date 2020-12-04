COVID: Probe into 17 deaths at Ivrea care home

IVREA, DEC 4 - Italian police on Friday opened a probe into 17 deaths with COVID-19 at a care home near Ivrea near Turin. The deaths in the home at Borgomasino took place in the span of just over two weeks after a woman tested positive at a fast COVID swab, police said. Further swabs found 36 of the home's 42 residents to be positive too. Of these, 17 didn't make it. Relatives reported the rash of deaths to the police. Police have opened a probe against person or persons unknown. No charges have yet been hypothesized. NAS health police are investigating. There have been several probes into allegedly excessive deaths at Italian care homes during the pandemic. (ANSA).