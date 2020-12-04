Most Italians back Xmas restrictions - report

ROME, DEC 4 - Almost 80% of Italians are in favour of the strict restrictions that the government is imposing for the festive season, according to the annual report by research institute CENSIS, which was released on Friday. It said 79.8% of Italian people either wanted COVID-19-linked restrictions increased or maintained at Christmas. The report said 59.6% of people will spend less on gifts this year, while 61.6% expect New Year's Eve to be sad. It said 44.8% of Italians think we will emerge from the pandemic worse, while just 20.5% think the experience will make us better. (ANSA).