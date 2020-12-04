Retail sales up 0.6% in October

ROME, DEC 4 - Italian retail sales were up 0.6% in October over September in terms of value, ISTAT said Friday. They were 0.2% up in terms of volume over the month, the stats agency said. Food sales were up 0.8% and 0.6% respectively. Overall retail sales were 2.9% higher than October 2019, ISTAT said. They were at a similar level as February, before the first COVID crisis exploded, ISTAT said. Small outlets saw their sales fall 10.3% over the first 10 months of the year compared to the same period last year, the statistics agency added. E-commerce was up 32% over the 10 months, and 54.6% up in October over the year, a record rise. Sales in large outlets fell 2%. (ANSA).