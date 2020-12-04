Venerdì 04 Dicembre 2020 | 12:07

ROME
Virus has widened gaps between rich and poor - CENSIS

ROME
Govt bans travel, keeps curfew during festive season

ROME
We can't lower guard says Conte on strict Xmas rules

ROME
Soccer: Bonucci hails Frappart after ref makes history

REGGIO CALABRIA
'Ndrangheta fugitive arrested in Calabria

ROME
Possible to vaccinate all Italians by Sep - Arcuri

TURIN
Man gets 16 yrs for disfiguring woman trying to leave him

ROME
1st woman PG in Milan

ROME
EC opens procedure against Italy over beach concessions

NAPLES
COVID: Naples Roma camp made red zone after outbreak

ROME
COVID: infection dips but deaths up 10% in a week - Gimbe

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, uomini contati nel reparto difensivo: Celiento è la certezza

Brindisinel Brindisino
Oria, nasce il «teatro da asporto»: gli spettacoli arrivano sotto casa

BariOspedale Covid
Acquaviva, l'ospedale Miulli diventa set di una fiction: scoppia la polemica

TarantoLa vertenza
Ex Ilva, a Taranto monta la rabbia

BatLa decisione
Trani, contributi-Covid ai cittadini: 429mila euro con i buoni spesa

LecceIl caso
UniSalento, incursione di hater al seminario online sui palestinesi

FoggiaGuardia di Finanza
Vendevano gasolio illegalmente: scoperti 2 depositi nel Foggiano, 7mila litri sequestrati

MateraL'operazione
Sfruttamento prostituzione, sgominata a Matera banda italo-cinese: 4 arresti

Potenzamaltempo
Potenza, voragine in centro: sprofonda pensilina

Brividi per il leccese Canoletta campione record dell'Eredità: sfuma la finale

Covid Puglia, altri 1.602 casi e 42 morti. Rapporto contagi/tamponi al 18% (sopra media nazionale). In calo i ricoveri

Ambulanza si schianta contro tir nel Potentino: 4 feriti, infermiera in Rianimazione

Aeronautica e Marina militare: stallo pericoloso

Covid 19, Emiliano: «Mi chiedono chiusura scuole fino al 7 gennaio. Bat e Foggia zone rosse? Ne discuteremo »

ROME

Regions angry after govt bans travel during festive season

ROME, DEC 4 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Italy cannot afford to "lower the guard" after passing a decree with strict rules for Christmas with the aim of stopping the festive season fuelling a third wave of COVID-19 contagion. The package includes a ban on travelling between regions between December 21 and January 6 and a ban on moving outside one's home town on Christmas Day, St Stephen's Day and New Year's Day. "We have to avoid a third wave, which in January could be no less violent than the first and second waves," Conte told a press conference. "We are not having another nationwide lockdown. There should be no divisions. It's time to act united". There is tension, however, between Conte's executive and Italy's regional governments, which expressed "astonishment and bitterness" at the way the decree was approved and the alleged lack of dialogue with them. "The ban on travelling on Christmas Day and St Stephen's Day to get together with family is unacceptable," said Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana. Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti said the "government measures don't make sense". (ANSA).

