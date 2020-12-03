Giovedì 03 Dicembre 2020 | 16:00

ROME
Soccer: Bonucci hails Frappart after ref makes history

Soccer: Bonucci hails Frappart after ref makes history

 
REGGIO CALABRIA
'Ndrangheta fugitive arrested in Calabria

'Ndrangheta fugitive arrested in Calabria

 
ROME
Possible to vaccinate all Italians by Sep - Arcuri

Possible to vaccinate all Italians by Sep - Arcuri

 
TURIN
Man gets 16 yrs for disfiguring woman trying to leave him

Man gets 16 yrs for disfiguring woman trying to leave him

 
ROME
1st woman PG in Milan

1st woman PG in Milan

 
ROME
EC opens procedure against Italy over beach concessions

EC opens procedure against Italy over beach concessions

 
NAPLES
COVID: Naples Roma camp made red zone after outbreak

COVID: Naples Roma camp made red zone after outbreak

 
ROME
COVID: infection dips but deaths up 10% in a week - Gimbe

COVID: infection dips but deaths up 10% in a week - Gimbe

 
NAPLES
3 cops arrested in Croatia heist

3 cops arrested in Croatia heist

 
ROME
Soccer: Lazio still have a point to make in Champions League

Soccer: Lazio still have a point to make in Champions League

 
ROME
Petrol stations to strike Dec 14 to 17

Petrol stations to strike Dec 14 to 17

 

Bari pronto a calare il poker: dicembre mese della verità

Bari pronto a calare il poker: dicembre mese della verità

 

TarantoIl caso
«In ospedale Taranto rubati oggetti ai morti di Covid», la Asl risponde: «Sono in cassaforte»

«In ospedale Taranto rubati oggetti ai morti di Covid», la Asl risponde: «Sono in cassaforte»

 
FoggiaPrefetto
Incendiata porta di casa del capitano del Foggia: disposte misure di protezione

Incendiata porta di casa del capitano del Foggia: disposte misure di protezione

 
LecceNel Salento
Pusher con reddito di cittadinanza: sequestrati 625mila euro in casa della madre a Taviano

Pusher con reddito di cittadinanza: sequestrati 625mila euro in casa della madre a Taviano

 
PotenzaA Potenza
Cura con anticorpi monoclonali, sperimentazione al «San Carlo»

Cura con anticorpi monoclonali, sperimentazione al «San Carlo»

 
BariLa manifestazione
Bari, festa senza brindisi per i ristoratori: «Situazione drammatica, ora è tragica»

Bari, festa senza brindisi per i ristoratori: «Situazione drammatica, ora è tragica»

 
BatL'opinione
I diversamente abili dimenticati durante il Covid

I diversamente abili dimenticati durante il Covid

 
MateraNel Materano
Montescaglioso, ruba energia elettrica per oltre 6mila euro: ai domiciliari

Montescaglioso, ruba energia elettrica per oltre 6mila euro: ai domiciliari

 
BrindisiL'iniziativa
Brindisi, al Perrino sostegno psicologico ai parenti dei degenti

Brindisi, al Perrino sostegno psicologico ai parenti dei degenti

 

Coronavirus Puglia, 1668 nuovi contagi su 9693 tamponi: 29 morti

Coronavirus Puglia, 1668 nuovi contagi su 9693 tamponi: 29 morti. Focolaio in Rsa a Conversano

Brividi per il leccese Canoletta campione record dell'Eredità: sfuma la finale

Brividi per il leccese Canoletta campione record dell'Eredità: sfuma la finale

Aeronautica e Marina militare: stallo pericoloso

Aeronautica e Marina militare: stallo pericoloso

Cenone più camera da letto in hotel, trulli e masserie: il trucco delle feste fuori casa

Puglia, cenone più camera da letto in hotel, trulli e masserie: il trucco delle feste fuori casa

Covid 19, Emiliano: «Mi chiedono chiusura scuole fino al 7 gennaio. Bat e Foggia zone rosse? Ne discuteremo »

Covid 19, Emiliano: «Mi chiedono chiusura scuole fino al 7 gennaio. Bat e Foggia zone rosse? Ne discuteremo»

ROME

Soccer: Bonucci hails Frappart after ref makes history

French woman first female to take charge of men's UCL match

Soccer: Bonucci hails Frappart after ref makes history

ROME, DEC 3 - Juventus and Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci on Thursday hailed Stephanie Frappart after the 36-year-old became the first woman referee to take charge of a men's Champions League game - Juve's 3-0 win over Dynamo Kiev. in Turin on Wednesday. Bonucci posted a photo of himself beside French woman Frappat in which he welcomed "changes". (ANSA).

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

