Soccer: Bonucci hails Frappart after ref makes history

ROME, DEC 3 - Juventus and Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci on Thursday hailed Stephanie Frappart after the 36-year-old became the first woman referee to take charge of a men's Champions League game - Juve's 3-0 win over Dynamo Kiev. in Turin on Wednesday. Bonucci posted a photo of himself beside French woman Frappat in which he welcomed "changes". (ANSA).