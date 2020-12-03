'Ndrangheta fugitive arrested in Calabria

REGGIO CALABRIA, DEC 3 - An alleged member of the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia who had been on the lam for three years was arrested in a country hiding place on Wednesday night, police said Thursday. Rocco Graziano Delfino, 34, believed to be a leading member of the Alvaro Clan from Sinopoli, had been sought since 2017 when he was given a final 12-year conviction for drug trafficking. He is also under investigation in a probe into suspected relations between the Calabrian Mob and the political world at the town of Sant'Eufemia in the forbidding and crime-ridden Aspromonte region. Anti-mafia prosecutors said Delfino took part in can summits while he was a fugitive. (ANSA).