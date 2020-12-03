Possible to vaccinate all Italians by Sep - Arcuri

ROME, DEC 3 - It will be possible to vaccinate all Italians against the COVID-19 virus by the end of September next year, national coronaviurs commissioner Domenico Arcuri said Thursday. Arcuri said there would be a concerted government campaign to overcome any misgivings people may have to get the jab. He said Italy was entitled to 13.46% of the vaccine does put aside by the EU. (ANSA).