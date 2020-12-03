1st woman PG in Milan

ROME, DEC 3 - Milan got its first ever female prosecutor general on Thursday as Francesca Nanni was named to the prestigious judicial position. Liguria-born Nanni, 60, is currently PG in Cagliari. She has several illustrious predecessors including Francesco Saverio Borrelli, the man who formed the 'pool' of prosecutors that helped bring down Italy's political establishment in the Clean hands probes in the early 1990s. Women are in a majority on judges' benches in Italy but three out of four executive positions are held by men. Of the country's prosecutors general, only 14% are women. (ANSA).