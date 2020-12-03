Man gets 16 yrs for disfiguring woman trying to leave him

TURIN, DEC 3 - A 37-year-old man got 6 years in jail Thursday for disfiguring with a broken bottle his 43-year-old partner after she decided to leave him because he had been convicted of femicide. Mohamed Safi was convicted of attempted murder. He scarred his partners' face with the broken bottle in 2019 while he was out of jail on a work furlough. He was serving 15 years for murdering his ex partner in Bergamo in 2007. (ANSA).