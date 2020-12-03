COVID: Naples Roma camp made red zone after outbreak

Soccer: Bonucci hails Frappart after ref makes history
NAPLES
03 Dicembre 2020
NAPLES, DEC 3 - A Roma camp in Naples was dubbed a high COVID risk red zone after an outbreak of the coronavirus there on Thursday. Some 25.6% of the camp's 370 residents, or 95 people, have tested positive for the virus. The camp in the Scampia district has been placed in round-the-clock isolation, police said. (ANSA).
