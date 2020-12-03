COVID: infection dips but deaths up 10% in a week - Gimbe

ROME, DEC 3 - The number of new COVID cases dropped sharply in the last week but deaths were up by nearly 10%, the Gimbe Medical Foundation said in its weekly independent monitoring bulletin Thursday. Cass were down from 216,950 to 165,879 in the week of November 25-December 1 compared with the previous week, but deaths were up from 4,842 to 5,055, a rise of 9.9%, it said. The ratio of positives to tested cases fell from 27.9% to 24.7%. The currently positive fell by 2.3%, the report said. Admissions with symptoms and intensive care cases were also down slightly, it said. (ANSA).