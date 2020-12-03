3 cops arrested in Croatia heist

NAPLES, DEC 3 - Three Italian police were arrested on the Croatia-Slovenia border by Croatian police probing a robbery involving huge cash sums, sources said Thursday. The police were said to be two officers stationed in Naples and a Carabiniere. The three have been charged with robbery. The three were arrestd as they were making their way to the Italian border, at Buje, sources said. The case is believed to involve a security van but details are hazy for the moment. Sources said it happened during the transport of huge sums of money in cash. (ANSA).