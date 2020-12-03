Soccer: Lazio still have a point to make in Champions League

ROME, DEC 3 - Lazio need at least draw from the their last Group F game against Club Brugge to reach the last 16 of the Champions League after drawing 1-1 at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. The Rome side went behind at the end of the first half to a Raphael Guerreiro goal but got back on level terms with a Ciro Immobile penalty. They were unlucky not to grab a win in the closing stages with Borussia keeper Roman Burki producing fine saves to deny Immobile and substitute Andreas Pereira. Lazio are second in the group with nine points with one game to go, one behind Borussia and two ahead of third-placed Brugge. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, scored his 750th career goal in Juventus's 3-0 win over Dynamo Kiev. Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata were also on target for Juve, who had already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition. (ANSA).