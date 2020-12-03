Woman run over and killed in Rome

ROME, DEC 3 - A 58-year-old Moroccan woman was run over ad killed in Rome on Thursday. The accident took place on the southern outskirts of the Italian capital. The driver was a 60-year-old woman. She stopped at the scene of the accident. The woman is being given alcohol and other tests. Police are trying to reconstruct what happened. An ambulance raced to the scene but was unable to do anything for the victim. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).