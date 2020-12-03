Protect dignity of disabled says pope

VATICAN CITY, DEC 3 - Pope Francis urged the faithful to protect the dignity of disabled people and make sure they are not "refused" on Thursday, the International Day for People with Disabilities. "Stances of refusal have been seen which, because of a narcissistic and utilitarian mentality, cause marginalisation, not seeing that, inevitability, fragility belongs to all", he said. In his message on international disabled day, Francis said it was "important to promote a culture of life, which continually affirms the dignity of all people, in particular in defence of men and women with disabilities, of all ages and social conditions". We are all in the same boat but some people have more trouble, including those with severe disabilities, the pope said. Francis voiced the hope that the disabled would be greeted with "inclusion and participation". (ANSA).