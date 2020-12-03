Petrol stations to strike Dec 14 to 17

ROME, DEC 3 - Italy's petrol stations will strike from the evening of Monday December 14 to the morning of Thursday the 17th of December, sector organisations said Thursday. They said the strike was due to the "inexplicable" failure of the government to include small and very small station management firms in new COVID support measures. Talks between the government and retail groups Faib Confesercenti, Fegica Cisl and Figisc/Anisa Confcommercio broke down earlier this week. It is the latest in a string of Italian petrol station strikes over market conditions and support measures during the health emergency. (ANSA).