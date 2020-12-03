6 arrests for illegal butchering of animals

COSENZA, DEC 3 - Italian police on Thursday arrested six people in a probe into the butchering of animals without proper health controls in Calabria. A further two people were banned from exercising their profession. The eight measures were taken against six veterinary officials in the Crotone health agency and 2 butchers at Strongoli. Animal farms and enclosures were seized for a total of around one million euros in property value, NAS health and hygiene police said. Some 18 farms in the provinces of Crotone, Cosenza and Reggio Calabria are being searched. Their owners have been cited. Most of those arrested were placed under house arrest. The veterinary officials are accused of turning a blind eye to the butchers' allegedly illegal practices. The animals butchers included cattle and veal calves. (ANSA).