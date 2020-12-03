Unemployment to rise to 11% next year - ISTAT

ROME, DEC 3 - ISTAT said Thursday that it expects Italy's unemployment rate to rise from 9.4% this year to 11% in 2021. The national statistics agency said people returning to the labour market after not being actively engaged on it during the COVID-19 emergency will be a factor in the rise in the jobless rate next year. It said Italy's GDP will be down 8.9% in real terms this year and will recover partially, by 4%, in 2021. "After a strong recovery of production and trade during the summer, new containment measures of contagions, which are recently increasing in many countries, put a drag on international recovery perspectives," ISTAT said. (ANSA).