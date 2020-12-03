COVID: vaccination completed by start autumn - Locatelli

ROME, DEC 3 - Italy's COVID vaccination programme will be completed by the start of next autumn, Higher Health Council (CSS) chief Franco Locatelli said Thursday. The European Medicines Agency, he said, will give a preliminary assessment of documentation for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on December 29 and January 12, and this should make available 3.4 million doses to vaccinate 1.7 million people. Vaccination is expected to start in the second half of January, Locatelli said. "By the end of the summer or the start of the autumn, we should have completed the administration of of the biggest mass vaccination campaign that has ever taken place in this country," Locatelli said. (ANSA).