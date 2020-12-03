Giovedì 03 Dicembre 2020 | 14:12

ROME
COVID: infection dips but deaths up 10% in a week - Gimbe

COVID: infection dips but deaths up 10% in a week - Gimbe

 
NAPLES
3 cops arrested in Croatia heist

3 cops arrested in Croatia heist

 
ROME
Soccer: Lazio still have a point to make in Champions League

Soccer: Lazio still have a point to make in Champions League

 
ROME
Petrol stations to strike Dec 14 to 17

Petrol stations to strike Dec 14 to 17

 
VATICAN CITY
Protect dignity of disabled says pope

Protect dignity of disabled says pope

 
ROME
Woman run over and killed in Rome

Woman run over and killed in Rome

 
ROME
7 arrests for usury in Rome

7 arrests for usury in Rome

 
COSENZA
6 arrests for illegal butchering of animals

6 arrests for illegal butchering of animals

 
ROME
COVID: vaccination completed by start autumn - Locatelli

COVID: vaccination completed by start autumn - Locatelli

 
ROME
Unemployment to rise to 11% next year - ISTAT

Unemployment to rise to 11% next year - ISTAT

 
ROME
COVID: Respect the rules to beat the virus says Mattarella

COVID: Respect the rules to beat the virus says Mattarella

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari pronto a calare il poker: dicembre mese della verità

Bari pronto a calare il poker: dicembre mese della verità

 

LecceL'intervista
Medicina all'UniSalento: la Regione farà la sua parte. Parla l'assessore Leo

Medicina all'UniSalento: la Regione farà la sua parte. Parla l'assessore Leo

 
PotenzaA Potenza
Cura con anticorpi monoclonali, sperimentazione al «San Carlo»

Cura con anticorpi monoclonali, sperimentazione al «San Carlo»

 
BariLa manifestazione
Bari, festa senza brindisi per i ristoratori: «Situazione drammatica, ora è tragica»

Bari, festa senza brindisi per i ristoratori: «Situazione drammatica, ora è tragica»

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal-Governo, nozze pronte. Taranto prepara le barricate

Mittal-Governo, nozze pronte. Taranto prepara le barricate

 
BatL'opinione
I diversamente abili dimenticati durante il Covid

I diversamente abili dimenticati durante il Covid

 
FoggiaIl caso nel Foggiano
Omicidio Manfredonia, aperto fascicolo contro ignoti: coinvolto anche minore

Omicidio Manfredonia, aperto fascicolo contro ignoti: coinvolto anche minore

 
MateraNel Materano
Montescaglioso, ruba energia elettrica per oltre 6mila euro: ai domiciliari

Montescaglioso, ruba energia elettrica per oltre 6mila euro: ai domiciliari

 
BrindisiL'iniziativa
Brindisi, al Perrino sostegno psicologico ai parenti dei degenti

Brindisi, al Perrino sostegno psicologico ai parenti dei degenti

 

ROME

COVID: vaccination completed by start autumn - Locatelli

Biggest mass vaccination campaign ever in Italy - CSS chief

COVID: vaccination completed by start autumn - Locatelli

ROME, DEC 3 - Italy's COVID vaccination programme will be completed by the start of next autumn, Higher Health Council (CSS) chief Franco Locatelli said Thursday. The European Medicines Agency, he said, will give a preliminary assessment of documentation for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on December 29 and January 12, and this should make available 3.4 million doses to vaccinate 1.7 million people. Vaccination is expected to start in the second half of January, Locatelli said. "By the end of the summer or the start of the autumn, we should have completed the administration of of the biggest mass vaccination campaign that has ever taken place in this country," Locatelli said. (ANSA).

