COVID: Respect the rules to beat the virus says Mattarella

ROME, DEC 3 - President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday reiterated his call for the public to respect physical distancing, use of facemasks and other measures to prevent COVID-19 contagion. In a message for the International Day of People with Disabilities, the head of State noted that the pandemic has made it more difficult for the disabled to get the treatments they need. He said this was one of the reasons it was necessary to respect the rules, so that normality can be regained as soon as possible. "The difficulties and risks linked to obtaining ordinary assistance and care at medical surgeries and hospitals, which are engaged in the tough task of tackling the COVID emergency, is worrying," Mattarella said. "In order to eliminate these consequences and return to conditions of normality, it is necessary to defeat the virus as soon as possible, respecting the contagion-prevention behaviour rules, despite the serious inconvenience". Earlier this year Mattarella told people reluctant to respect the COVID rules that liberty does not include the right to make other people ill. (ANSA).