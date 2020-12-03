Govt to ban travel at Christmas (3)

COVID: Respect the rules to beat the virus says Mattarella
ROME
03 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 3 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's cabinet approved a draft decree banning travel at Christmas at a meeting overnight in a bid to stop the festive season feeding a third wave of COVID-19 contagion, sources said Thursday. According to the draft decree, which is expected to be definitively approved after talks with Italy's regional governments on Thursday, movement between regions will be banned from December 21 until the Epiphany national holiday on June 6. Furthermore, it will not be possible to move outside one's town or city of residence on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, St Stephen's Day and New Year's Eve, sources said. (ANSA).
