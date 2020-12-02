Covid: 20,709 positives in last 24 hours, 684 deaths
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, 1659 nuovi contagi e 34 morti. Indice Rt scende sotto 1 Lopalco: «Non siamo da zona rossa»
Coronavirus Puglia, 1668 nuovi contagi su 9693 tamponi: 29 morti. Emiliano: «Sistema riduzione casi in mano al governo». Focolaio in Rsa a Conversano
ROME
02 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 2 - Italy has seen 20,709 new COVID positives in the last 24 hours, and 684 more deaths from the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday. This compares with 19,350 new cases and 785 deaths Tuesday. The number of recovered and discharged passed 800,000, rising by 38,740 in the last 24 hours to 823,335, the ministry said. The number of intensive care cases fell by 47 to 3,616. The number of those hospitalised with the virus fell by 357 to 32,454. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su