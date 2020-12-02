Mercoledì 02 Dicembre 2020 | 18:34

ROME
Covid: 20,709 positives in last 24 hours, 684 deaths

ROME
Homeless man acquittal in Beau Solomon death upheld

VATICAN CITY
Benedict XVI 'having trouble speaking' - new cardinal

ROME
F1: Mick Schumacher to race for Haas in 2021

Rome
Liquidity risk for 100,000 firms, usury up 6.5% - report

MILAN
COVID: Pioli negative, to lead Milan training Wed

Rome
COVID: Italy to go yellow mid-December - Boccia

Bologna
Suspects 'used citizenship wage to finance terrorism'

ROME
Snow hits north

BARI
Soccer: Foggia ex-captain's home door torched

ROME
MOSE raised for 120 cm acqua alta in Venice

Biancorossi
Antenucci, gioia e veleni col sogno intatto della B

BariL'incidente
Bari, scontro frontale tra auto e mezzo d'opera: 42enne in gravi condizioni

MateraIl caso
Covid 19, Tar Basilicata rigetta istanza contro chiusura delle scuole

LeccePolizia
A 80 anni sulla statale contromano e con patente revocata 20 anni fa: tragedia sfiorata in Salento

TarantoLa decisione
«Manca il dialogo»: via 10 consiglieri da Confcommercio Taranto

BatIl caso
Barletta, nell'ospedale allestito dalla Marina solo 6 pazienti

BrindisiL'iniziativa
Brindisi, al Perrino sostegno psicologico ai parenti dei degenti

Foggianel foggiano
Monte Sant'Angelo, si assembrano in un circolo per vedere la partita della Juve: multati

PotenzaNel Potentino
Marsicovetere, impose alla ditta un'assunzione: condannato ex sindaco Cantiani

Coronavirus Puglia, 1.659 nuovi contagi e 34 morti. Indice Rt scende sotto l'1. Lopalco ai medici: «Non siamo da zona rossa»

Coronavirus Puglia, 1668 nuovi contagi su 9693 tamponi: 29 morti

Puglia, ordinanza in arrivo: si torna a scuola a gennaio. In Basilicata da venerdì tutti sui banchi

Cenone più camera da letto in hotel, trulli e masserie: il trucco delle feste fuori casa

Basilicata, l'avvocato della Regione fa causa a se stesso e riesce a vincere

ROME

Massimo Galioto found not guilty of manslaughter on appeal too

ROME, DEC 2 - A 45-year-old Roman homeless man's acquittal in the alleged manslaughter of 19-year-old American student Beau Solomon in 2016 was upheld by an appeals court Wednesday. Prosecutors had asked an 18-year term for rough sleeper Massimo Galioto for involuntary manslaughter in allegedly pushing Solomon off a Rome bridge into the Tiber where he drowned on June 30, 2016. Galioto is in jail on suspicion of murdering a Romanian citizen near Rome's Ponte Sisto bridge last May. At the first instance trial in the Solomon case in June 2019, prosecutors requested life but Galioto was acquitted for "not having committed the crime", a fully exculpatory formula in Italian law. Prosecutors said Galioto allegedly pushed Solomon into the Tiber after a violent argument, causing him to drown. Solomon was in Rome for a five-week course at John Cabot University and disappeared at around 01:00 on Sunday July 1 after drinking with fellow students in a Trastevere pub. The University of Wisconsin-Madison student's body was found in the river the following Monday. Galioto reportedly admitted having an argument with the student, during which Solomon allegedly slipped over the embankment edge into the water. Galioto, who has a record for petty crime, then failed to raise an alarm and instead returned to his tent close to Ponte Garibaldi, prosecutors said. Galioto denied the charges and said Solomon tripped and fell accidentally. (ANSA).

