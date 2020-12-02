Mercoledì 02 Dicembre 2020 | 18:34

ROME
Covid: 20,709 positives in last 24 hours, 684 deaths

Covid: 20,709 positives in last 24 hours, 684 deaths

 
ROME
Homeless man acquittal in Beau Solomon death upheld

Homeless man acquittal in Beau Solomon death upheld

 
VATICAN CITY
Benedict XVI 'having trouble speaking' - new cardinal

Benedict XVI 'having trouble speaking' - new cardinal

 
ROME
F1: Mick Schumacher to race for Haas in 2021

F1: Mick Schumacher to race for Haas in 2021

 
Rome
Liquidity risk for 100,000 firms, usury up 6.5% - report

Liquidity risk for 100,000 firms, usury up 6.5% - report

 
MILAN
COVID: Pioli negative, to lead Milan training Wed

COVID: Pioli negative, to lead Milan training Wed

 
Rome
COVID: Italy to go yellow mid-December - Boccia

COVID: Italy to go yellow mid-December - Boccia

 
Bologna
Suspects 'used citizenship wage to finance terrorism'

Suspects 'used citizenship wage to finance terrorism'

 
ROME
Snow hits north

Snow hits north

 
BARI
Soccer: Foggia ex-captain's home door torched

Soccer: Foggia ex-captain's home door torched

 
ROME
MOSE raised for 120 cm acqua alta in Venice

MOSE raised for 120 cm acqua alta in Venice

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Antenucci, gioia e veleni col sogno intatto della B

Antenucci, gioia e veleni col sogno intatto della B

 

BariL'incidente
Bari, scontro frontale tra auto e mezzo d'opera: 42enne in gravi condizioni

Bari, scontro frontale tra auto e mezzo d'opera: 42enne in gravi condizioni. FOTO

 
MateraIl caso
Covid 19, Tar Basilicata rigetta istanza contro chiusura delle scuole

Covid 19, Tar Basilicata rigetta istanza contro chiusura delle scuole

 
LeccePolizia
A 80 anni sulla statale contromano e con patente revocata 20 anni fa: tragedia sfiorata in Salento

A 80 anni sulla statale contromano e con patente revocata 20 anni fa: tragedia sfiorata in Salento

 
TarantoLa decisione
«Manca il dialogo»: via 10 consiglieri da Confcommercio Taranto

«Manca il dialogo»: via 10 consiglieri da Confcommercio Taranto

 
BatIl caso
Barletta, nell'ospedale allestito dalla Marina solo 6 pazienti

Barletta, nell'ospedale allestito dalla Marina solo 6 pazienti

 
BrindisiL'iniziativa
Brindisi, al Perrino sostegno psicologico ai parenti dei degenti

Brindisi, al Perrino sostegno psicologico ai parenti dei degenti

 
Foggianel foggiano
Monte Sant'Angelo, si assembrano in un circolo per vedere la partita della Juve: multati

Monte Sant'Angelo, assembrati in un circolo per vedere la partita della Juve: multati

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Marsicovetere, impose alla ditta un'assunzione: condannato ex sindaco Cantiani

Marsicovetere, impose alla ditta un'assunzione: condannato ex sindaco Cantiani

 

Coronavirus Puglia, 1.659 nuovi contagi e 34 morti. Indice Rt scende sotto l'1. Lopalco ai medici: «Non siamo da zona rossa»

Covid Puglia, 1659 nuovi contagi e 34 morti. Indice Rt scende sotto 1 Lopalco: «Non siamo da zona rossa»

Coronavirus Puglia, 1668 nuovi contagi su 9693 tamponi: 29 morti

Coronavirus Puglia, 1668 nuovi contagi su 9693 tamponi: 29 morti. Emiliano: «Sistema riduzione casi in mano al governo». Focolaio in Rsa a Conversano

Puglia, ordinanza in arrivo: si torna a scuola a gennaio. In Basilicata da venerdì tutti sui banchi

Puglia, ordinanza in arrivo: si torna a scuola a gennaio. Basilicata da venerdì sui banchi

Cenone più camera da letto in hotel, trulli e masserie: il trucco delle feste fuori casa

Puglia, cenone più camera da letto in hotel, trulli e masserie: il trucco delle feste fuori casa

Basilicata, l'avvocato della Regione fa causa a se stesso e riesce a vincere

Basilicata, l'avvocato della Regione fa causa a se stesso e riesce a vincere

VATICAN CITY

Benedict XVI 'having trouble speaking' - new cardinal

'The Lord took my speech away so I can appreciate silence'

Benedict XVI 'having trouble speaking' - new cardinal

VATICAN CITY, DEC 2 - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is having trouble speaking, one of the new cardinals named at Saturday's consistory told Vatican News Wednesday. The 93-year-old German former pope, who resigned in 2013 after eight years on the Throne of Peter, "has difficulty in expressing himself," said Maltese Cardinal Mario Grech. Grech said Benedict, whose birth name is Joseph Ratzinger, told the new cardinals after the consistory that "the Lord has taken away my speech in order to let me appreciate silence". "It was a moment of joy to meet Pope Benedict again, who believed in me and made me a bishop in 2006," Grech told Vatican News. "To see this Pastor, this man, with the years weighing on him, but at the same time lucid and smiling and with a will to communicate the experience he is making of the Spirit, really encouraged us". The new cardinals met with Benedict after the consistory. (ANSA).

