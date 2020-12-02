F1: Mick Schumacher to race for Haas in 2021

ROME, DEC 2 - The Schumacher name is set to return to the Formula One circuit after American team Haas announced on Wednesday that Mick Schumacher will race for them next season. The 21-year-old German, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, is a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy. He won the Formula 3 European Championship in 2018 and looks set to clinch the Formula 2 title, leading the standings by 14 points with one round remaining. "The prospect of being on the Formula 1 grid next year makes me incredibly happy and I'm simply speechless," said MickSchumacher. "I would like to thank Haas F1 Team, Scuderia Ferrari and the Ferrari Driver Academy for placing their trust in me. "I also want to acknowledge and extend my love to my parents - I know that I owe them everything. "I have always believed that I would realise my dream of Formula 1. A huge thank you must also go to all the great motorsport fans out there who have supported me throughout my career. I will give it my all, as I always do, and I look forward to going on this journey together with Haas F1 and them." He is the third member of the Schumacher family to race in F1 after his father and his Uncle Ralf, who started 180 races between 1997 and 2007, winning six. (ANSA).