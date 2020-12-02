COVID: Italy to go yellow mid-December - Boccia

Rome, December 2 - All of Italy, or the majority of the country, will be turning yellow in 15 days for the holidays, Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said Wednesday during the webinar ''5G Italy and the Recovery Fund''. ''December must be the month that enables us to secure the country without enforcing a national lockdown'', he said. ''In 15 days all of Italy, or the majority of Italy, will be yellow, we are thinking about precise restrictions for the holidays that don't allow us to relax our behaviors'', the minister explained ''On January 7 the country will restart, with a major vaccination campaign'', he added. Italy currently has a three-tier system for COVID risk: yellow, orange and red. (ANSA).