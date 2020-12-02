Mercoledì 02 Dicembre 2020 | 14:58

ROME
F1: Mick Schumacher to race for Haas in 2021

Rome
Liquidity risk for 100,000 firms, usury up 6.5% - report

MILAN
COVID: Pioli negative, to lead Milan training Wed

Rome
COVID: Italy to go yellow mid-December - Boccia

Bologna
Suspects 'used citizenship wage to finance terrorism'

ROME
Snow hits north

BARI
Soccer: Foggia ex-captain's home door torched

ROME
MOSE raised for 120 cm acqua alta in Venice

ROME
Soccer: Conte hails spirit as Inter 'stay alive' in UCL

ROME
Employment down 473,000 in Oct

ROME
Holiday travel ban between 'comuni' says Speranza

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Antenucci, gioia e veleni col sogno intatto della B

BariI numeri
Coronavirus, a Bari 118 in affanno: contagiati 15 dipendenti su 30

Materale dichiarazioni
G20 Ministri degli Esteri a Matera, Bennardi: «Ritorno su scena internazionale»

TarantoLa decisione
«Manca il dialogo»: via 10 consiglieri da Confcommercio Taranto

BatIl caso
Barletta, nell'ospedale allestito dalla Marina solo 6 pazienti

LecceNel Salento
Tricase, una casa nuova per 27 famiglie: consegnati alloggi popolari dopo 4 anni

BrindisiL'iniziativa
Brindisi, al Perrino sostegno psicologico ai parenti dei degenti

Foggianel foggiano
Monte Sant'Angelo, si assembrano in un circolo per vedere la partita della Juve: multati

PotenzaNel Potentino
Marsicovetere, impose alla ditta un'assunzione: condannato ex sindaco Cantiani

Rome

COVID: Italy to go yellow mid-December - Boccia

'On January 7 Italy will restart' after the holidays

Rome, December 2 - All of Italy, or the majority of the country, will be turning yellow in 15 days for the holidays, Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said Wednesday during the webinar ''5G Italy and the Recovery Fund''. ''December must be the month that enables us to secure the country without enforcing a national lockdown'', he said. ''In 15 days all of Italy, or the majority of Italy, will be yellow, we are thinking about precise restrictions for the holidays that don't allow us to relax our behaviors'', the minister explained ''On January 7 the country will restart, with a major vaccination campaign'', he added. Italy currently has a three-tier system for COVID risk: yellow, orange and red. (ANSA).

