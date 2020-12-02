Liquidity risk for 100,000 firms, usury up 6.5% - report

Rome, December 2 - The first nine months of the year have registered a sharp rise in administrative measures issued by prefects to block economic activities allegedly infiltrated by the mafia with an average of six such measures per day, according to a report released Wednesday by two anti-mafia organizations on the coronavirus crisis. In addition, over the same period, 23 pre-investigative operations connected to organized crime were carried out by security forces, usury cases rose by an estimated 6.5% and some 100,000 firms had liquidity risk profiles, according to the report ''The perfect storm, the hands of organized crime on the pandemic'', drafted by Libera and Lavialibera on the months of the pandemic. Cybercrimes were also on the rise over the same period, the report said. (ANSA).